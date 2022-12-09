The City of Destiny has seen a lot of growth this 2022, from hosting major events like the Presidential Fleet Review and the Navy Day to being the hotspot in state capital discussions. Vizag is home to one of the best beaches in the country and valleys that will take your breath away. This tourism destination in Andhra Pradesh is welcoming, warm and kind. As we wrap up 2022 with gratitude, here is what people across the globe asked about Vizag. From what is famous in Vizag to which is the best time to visit Vizag, we answer them all.

Take a look at the most asked questions about Vizag on Google 2022

#1 What is famous in Vizag?

From beaches to hill stations, snacks to biryani, and handicrafts to culture, Vizag has its own share of famous things. The RK Beach Road and Rushikonda Beach are must-visit places, while Bongu (bamboo) chicken, punugulu and muri mixture are must-try dishes. Vizag is also famous for the Etikoppaka toys, which are eco-friendly. Apart from all the top tourist spots in the city, one must visit the Araku Valley.

#2 Is Vizag a beautiful city?

Vizag has a long coastline of 135 km overlooking the Bay of Bengal and is protected by the Eastern Ghats on the other side. Vizag is home to the tallest peaks in Andhra Pradesh and also houses the best hill stations in the state. with moderate temperatures throughout the year, the city is one of the most beautiful places to visit in Andhra Pradesh. The Vizag coastline is also regarded as one of the most beautiful roads to drive in the country.

#3 Is Vizag a good place to live?

Vizag is one of the most populated cities in the state of Andhra Pradesh. People from surrounding towns and villages move to Vizag in search of jobs and to also set up businesses. Today, with the Andhra Pradesh Government wanting to make Vizag the executive capital, many IT companies have invested to set up shops, thereby providing more job opportunities. In terms of lifestyle, Vizag is a very simple, laid-back city with a newfound interest in nightlife. It is locally called the City of Destiny and is an extremely welcoming place.

#4 Does Vizag have nightlife?

With a lot of development taking place in Vizag, nightlife has become a newfound interest among the residents. House parties are famous among the locals, where they hire guesthouses by the beach road and organise private parties. But the city is now opening up to new clubs and pubs with decent nightlife already established. Many brands like IronHill are famous among the locals.

#5 Can we swim in Vizag Beach?

Vizag’s beaches are known to be dangerous and unsafe for swimming. The seawater current of the Vizag beaches is known to be above normal, meaning the water can pull back whatever is on the coast. Seasonally, residents are allowed to swim on dedicated beaches like Rushikonda Beach and RK Beach, which are considered to be the safest beaches in the Vizag. All the Vizag beaches are constantly monitored by lifeguards and are equipped with rescue equipment in case of any emergencies.

#6 Which is the best month to visit Vizag?

The best time to visit Vizag is between October to February, when the climate is cool and windy. Vizag has tropical weather throughout the year and hence does not have extreme winter temperatures. However, hill stations near Vizag, like Araku and Lambasingi, are known to touch single-digit temperatures in winter, therefore making it a huge tourist attraction in the state.

