The winter season brings in a lot of joy and cheers with the most awaited occasions of the year, Christmas and New Year. The festive joy sets in as brands start promoting all kinds of deals and homes get decorated bright and colourful. While we wanted to bring you the best activities to do in Vizag this winter season, who better than the Vizagites themselves to ask? Take a look at the different activities the people of Vizag enjoy doing in winter.

Read on to know what Vizagites have to say!

#1 Hill stations

“My go-to activity in winter is visiting the beautiful hill stations around Vizag. The breathtaking sunrise views calm the mind and give a sense of peace to the soul. I make it a point to visit Maredumilli, Lambasingi, Deomali and other hill stations around the city every year. I highly recommend it for all those who love going on long drives,” says Bhavan Karri, Architect.

#2 Explore new restaurants and Cafés

“Winter means hot soups and chocolate for me. I love exploring the city’s new restaurants and cafes and trying out their dishes, especially soups and hot chocolate. A cup of hot chocolate by the RK Beach Road and its views is just the perfect evening for me,” Ravi Teja, Software Engineer.

#3 Baking

“Winter holidays are the time I start experimenting with baking. It’s the season of baked goods, and so I personally take out time to cook and bake for my family. I make plum cakes, brownies and cheesecakes to keep the Christmas spirit alive! It’s a stressbuster and a way to stay close to my family. Apart from this, I also visit my favourite bakeries in Vizag and binge eat my favourite Christmas goodies,” says Geetha K, homemaker.

#4 Celebrate Visakha Utsav

“December is the season of Visakha Utsav. That’s the most exciting event that takes place every year in the winter season. It’s one of the biggest carnivals in the city that is organized to celebrate local talents, food and tourism. It is a statement of pride for us Vizagites. The Visakha Utsav is coming back this year after a two-year break, so I cannot wait to take part. For all those who haven’t witnessed this utsav, I highly recommend you participate this year,” says Sashi Kumar, entrepreneur.

#5 Long Drives

“The winter months in Vizag call for only one activity among my friends, long drives. We explore new places each year and travel the length and breadth of the Vizag. We love going on early morning breakfast hunts, and trying new delicacies. Driving through the hills around Vizag, historical spots, and some of our regular addas (regular spots) is what we love to do. Lastly, we love our evening chai and would go to any length to have the best ones,” says Paul Nivedhan, a student.

