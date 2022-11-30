Yet another month and yet another load of entertainment. The month of November proved to be entertaining, and December seems to be better, with 8 more interesting movies releasing in the first week on OTT. From a blockbuster Tamil rom-com to a gripping Hindi thriller and an interesting Malayalam flick, the week ahead promises to keep us hooked to the screens in our free time.

From Love Today to Freddy, here is part two of the list of movies releasing in the first week of December on OTT platforms.

Love Today

Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, Love Today is a recent hilarious Tamil romantic drama that was immensely praised by moviegoers. Starring the director himself and Ivana in the lead roles, the movie features Satyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and others in supporting roles. Pradeep and Nikitha are a couple in their early 20s, leading a joyful relationship. Their easy-going life hits a roadblock when Nikitha’s orthodox father puts their love to the test with a tricky condition. Love Today was recently dubbed into Telugu and was well-received by Tollywood audiences and is now gearing up for its OTT release in Tamil.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 December 2022

Freddy

Freddy is an upcoming Hindi suspense thriller starring Kartik Aaryan in the titular role. The plot follows an introverted and eccentric dentist whose silence conceals a dark secret. What is the lonely surgeon up to? The film’s trailer glimpses Freddy dragging a person in the midst of a dense forest. Is he a murderer? Find out this week on OTT. The movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 2 December 2022

Monster

Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, Monster is a Malayalam crime thriller directed by Vysakh. Lucky Singh, an entrepreneur, lands in Kochi to sell a flat he owns. Bhamini, a housewife, provides Lucky with shelter at her residence during his stay. When the protagonist decides to spoil Bhamini’s first wedding anniversary celebrations, shocking truths are revealed. Monster stars Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, Siddique, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 2 December 2022

India Lockdown

Inspired by true events, India Lockdown depicts four parallel stories and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people of India. The movie stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhnkar, and others in key roles. This anthology film follows a father-daughter duo stuck in different cities, a sex worker, a migrant worker, and an air hostess. The film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 2 December 2022

Warriors of Future

Warriors of Future is a sci-fi action film directed by Ng Yeun-fai and stars Louis Koo, Sean Lau, and Carina Lau in the lead roles. Set in 2055, the story unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world where an artificial atmosphere takes over the globe. As disfigured people are born with new genetical disorders, mechanical robots become the key instruments for survival. When a meteor crash brings Pandora, an alien planet, to the Earth, scientists discover that it purifies the polluted air, giving a renewed hope for life.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 December 2022

Qala

Directed by Anvita Dutt, Qala is a period musical drama starring Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Varun Grover, and others in key roles. The plot follows a talented singer haunted by her past. As she navigates her life through the pressure of success, the singer struggles to keep her rising career from sinking.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 December 2022

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

This is a British animated adventure comedy directed by Steve Cox. Shaun’s hunt for a bigger stocking hits a snag as Timmy goes missing on a wild holiday adventure. Will he be able to rescue Timmy before he becomes someone else’s present?

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 December 2022

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Starring Emma Corrin and Jac O’Connell in the lead roles, Lady Chatterley’s Lover is a romantic drama based on a book of the same by DH Lawrence. The plot revolves around an unhappily married aristocrat who begins a relationship with the gamekeeper on her husband’s country estate.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 December 2022

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in the first week of December you are most excited to watch on OTT. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.