The last month of 2022 seems to be starting on a mellow note, with just a handful of movies releasing at the theatres this first weekend of December. Though fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Avatar: The Way of Water on 16 December 2022, here are some movies you can catch up on in the meantime. From Devotion to An Action Hero, here is what is worth watching at the theatres this first weekend of December.

Take a look at the movies that are releasing at the theatres this weekend that will pique your interest.

#1 English

Devotion starring Glen Powell, Serinda Swan, and Jonathan Majors in lead roles, is directed by JD Dillard. The action historical drama is an aerial war epic based on a bestselling book of the same name. The movie narrates the story of two US Navy fighter pilots and their heroic sacrifices during the Korean War. With an interesting plot to watch, this movie is releasing at the theatres this first weekend of December.

#2 Hindi

An Action Hero, directed by Anirudh Iyer, starring Ayushmann Khurana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles, is also a movie worth watching this weekend. The movie tells the story of an actor who is best known for his action sequences. He reaches the peak of his career early and gets caught up in an accident while filming in Haryana. Watch why he has to go into hiding.

#3 Telugu

Two interesting movies are releasing at the theatres this weekend in Telugu. HIT: The Second Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is a crime mystery thriller starring Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudary, Rao Ramesh and others in prominent roles. The movie is about a laid-back cop who has to take up a gruesome murder case. As he unveils the layers of the murder case, the threats become bigger and harder to solve. Watch how the cop solves the murder mystery this weekend.

Nenevaru, directed by Nirnay Palnati, caught our attention. The cast of the movie includes Kola Bala Krishna and Sakshi Chaudry in lead roles. The romantic thriller is about how the female lead goes missing, and the male lead starts killing people. An undercover cop plays an integral part in unveiling the whole truth. Watch this interesting plot at the theatres this weekend.

#4 Tamil

Rivet, directed by Arunkanth V, is also a movie that is worth watching. If you are someone who enjoys interesting storylines, here is one. Starring comedian Chaams and Santhana Bharathi in lead roles, the movie is all about a quirky revenger of a common man against a corrupt politician during the election season.

#5 Malayalam

Saudi Vellakka, directed by Tharun Moorthy, stars Lukman Lukku, Vincy Aloushious, Binu Pappu and others in prominent roles. The movie is based on a true story and portrays to be a family drama filled with humour and music. The director tells the story of the movie from each character’s perspective, who have different backgrounds, making it an interesting watch.

