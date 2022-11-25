It’s time to bid goodbye to November 2022 and welcome the most awaited month of the year. But just before we get piled up with a bucket of entertainment next month, let’s catch up with these latest Telugu movies and web series on Zee5 this weekend. If you have missed out on watching these blockbusters at the theatres, here is a chance for redemption!

Get these latest Telugu movies and web series out of your wishlist on Zee5 this weekend!

#1 Karthikeya 2

This thriller adventure Telugu movie was a huge box office success across the country in multiple languages. Directed by Chandoo Mondetti, the cast of the movie includes Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher and others in prominent roles. The movie, which was made on a 15 crore budget, reportedly collected 120 crores at the box office. If you have missed out on experiencing this treasure hunt, watch it today on Zee5.

#2 Bimbisara

Directed by Mallidi Vasistha, Bimbisara is a fantasy fiction produced by NTR Arts. The cast of the movie includes Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj in lead roles. The movie is about King Bimbisara of the Trigartala Empire from the 5h century BC, who lands in the modern-day world through time travel. Watch how the world around him changes.

#3 Captain

Captain is a sci-fi thriller directed by Shakti Sounder Rajan. Set in north-eastern India, a team of five Indian Army personnel, led by the protagonist, are sent on a covert mission to crack the mystery behind an uninhabited area. Soon, they learn that unidentified dangerous species occupy the area. Where did these species originate from? How will the army eliminate them? Find out in the theatres this month. The movie stars Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in crucial roles. The movie is available to watch in Telugu on Zee5.

Also read: Movies: Check out what’s releasing on Netflix this December

#4 Vikram

The film Vikram, which starred the legendary Kamal Hassan as the central character, was a tremendous box-office success. The film, which marked the superstar’s comeback, was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Along with the superstar himself, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Fasil also have significant roles in the cast. In this box office smash, Suriya appears in a guest role in the climax, which hits towards a sequel. In the film, members of a black ops unit chase down and kill a group of masked murderers.

#5 Varudu Kaavalenu

A cute love story directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya, the cast of the movie includes Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma, Nadhiya and others in lead roles. The movie follows an eco-friendly start-up owner, Bhoomi from Hyderabad, who is reluctant to get married. But her life takes a turn when she meets Akash, a successful architect. Watch this feel-good movie on Zee5.

#6 Aha Naa Pellanta

Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, this romantic-comedy drama is a web series on the OTT platform Zee5 starring Raj Tarun, Shivani Rajashekar, Posani Krishna Murali and others in lead roles. The story follows Sinu, who vows never to flirt with a girl before marriage. However, life seems to have other plans for him when his bride elopes with her boyfriend on their wedding day.

Let us know in the comments below which of these latest Telugu movies and web series on Zee5 has been your favourite. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.