Welcome December 2022 with this long list of movies releasing on Netflix. The Christmas season seems to be packed with entertainment. From action entertainers to feel-good movies, Netflix recently announced a list of its upcoming movies in December. From The Masked Scammer to Ronald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, there is something in store for everyone. There is a new one for almost every day of this holiday season! Make sure to buckle up for some non-stop entertainment. Fill in that pantry with loads of popcorn and soda for the upcoming month!

Scroll for a long list of movies releasing on Netflix this December 2022

December 1

Solace

Qala

Troll

Sniper: Rouge Mission

The Masked Scammer

December 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Warriors of Future

SR

December 6

Delivery by Christmas

Storks

December 7

Burning Patience

Emily, the Criminal

The marriage App

December 8

The Elephant Whispers

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnpcchio

December 15

The Big 4

December 16

A Storm for Christmas

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

December 20

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

December 25

Ronald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

December 30

White Noise

They Cloned Tyrone

