Welcome December 2022 with this long list of movies releasing on Netflix. The Christmas season seems to be packed with entertainment. From action entertainers to feel-good movies, Netflix recently announced a list of its upcoming movies in December. From The Masked Scammer to Ronald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, there is something in store for everyone. There is a new one for almost every day of this holiday season! Make sure to buckle up for some non-stop entertainment. Fill in that pantry with loads of popcorn and soda for the upcoming month!
Scroll for a long list of movies releasing on Netflix this December 2022
December 1
- Solace
- Qala
- Troll
- Sniper: Rouge Mission
- The Masked Scammer
December 2
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Warriors of Future
- SR
December 6
- Delivery by Christmas
- Storks
December 7
- Burning Patience
- Emily, the Criminal
- The marriage App
December 8
- The Elephant Whispers
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnpcchio
December 15
- The Big 4
Also read: HIT: The Second Case trailer out; Adivi Sesh as KD set to thrill the audience
December 16
- A Storm for Christmas
- BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
December 20
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh
December 23
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
December 25
- Ronald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
December 30
- White Noise
- They Cloned Tyrone
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.
Discussion about this post