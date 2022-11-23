As we inch closer to a new year, as winter intensifies, and as the nights get colder, we get lazier, finding no motivation to get out of bed. If you are one to enjoy your own company with a cup of hot coffee and some binge-worthy web series, the OTT platforms are always here to enthral you with fresh content every week. This week of November, five new web series are releasing on OTT, providing a wide range of quality entertainment.

Here are the 5 new web series releasing this week of November on OTT platforms.

Wednesday

Wednesday is an upcoming supernatural horror comedy series based on the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. Created by Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar, the series stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, and others in lead roles. While attempting to master her psychic ability at the Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams is behind a 25-year-old mystery that involves her parents.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 November 2022

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Created by Neeraj Pandey, Khakee The Bihar Chapter is an upcoming crime drama starring Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Anup Soni, Ashuthosh Rana, and others. Set in Bihar, the plot follows a cop determined to rid the town of criminals. In his pursuit, he has to win over the corrupt political system and other big-wigs involved in the crimes. How he fulfils his oath to free Sheikpura of any law offenders before a deadline forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 25 November 2022

Blood, Sex, and Royalty

Blood, Sex, and Royalty is a British biographical docuseries starring Amy James-Kelly, Max Parker, Adam Astill, Lios Brabin-Platt, and others in prominent roles. The series is a modern take on the British royal drama. It offers a window into the lives of history’s deadliest and most iconic monarchs.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 November 2022

First Love

Starring Hikari Mitsushima, Takeru Satoh, Rikako Yagi, and others in lead roles, First Love is an upcoming Japanese romantic drama. The plot revolves around a group of youngsters having the time of their life surrounded by love. But as they grow up, they realise that life is not as colourful as it seemed.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 November 2022

Girls Hostel S3

Featuring Parul Gulati, Shrishti Shrivastava, Ahsaas Channa, Simran Natekar, and others in key roles, Girls Hostel is an Indian college drama. The plot follows a group of dental science students from various walks of life who become roommates. How they navigate past their differences and see many ups and downs together during their hostel life forms the crux of Girls Hostel.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 25 November 2022

