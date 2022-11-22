If you are surfing through the internet to find out the list of movies releasing this week of November on OTTs, you are at the right place. Offering a wide collection of entertaining content, the coming six days assure us of driving away boredom and our sleepiness in this cold weather. Ranging from Christmasy movies to crime thrillers and fantasy dramas, the list has everything for all your moods. So gear up with a mug of hot chocolate and some cookies to get going through this week.

Read on to know the list of movies releasing this week of November on OTTs you must not miss.

Kantara

The Kannada blockbuster, Kantara, is one of the most-awaited movies releasing this week of November on OTTs. Starring and directed by Rishabh Shetty, this fantasy action drama is a movie that needs no introduction to the cinephiles. Released on 15 October 2022 in Telugu and other Indian languages following its success in Kannada, Kantara’s excellence spread across the country like wildfire. From Bollywood to Tollywood, the audiences, critics, and several stars religiously expressed their adoration for this film on social media. The movie has the backdrop of a remote village in the midst of a dense forest and follows the locals’ struggle to claim their hold on their lands. How a mythical god plays his part in aiding them has attracted the audiences to the theatres on a large scale.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 24 November 2022

Chup: The Revenge of the Artist

Starring Dulquer Salman, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and other prominent actors in key roles, Chup is a Hindi psychological crime thriller directed by R Balki. Mumbai Police are on high alert after the continuous murders of film critics. The man behind these gruesome killings is on a mission to eliminate those who publish biased and false movie reviews. But who is this mass murderer? Where is he hiding? Find out this week on OTT. The movie was well-appreciated by the critics and public alike.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 25 November 2022

Prince

Directed by Jathi Ratnalu fame KV Anudeep, Prince is a bilingual comedy-drama starring Siva Karthikeyan, Satyaraj, and Maria Ryaboshapka in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a happy-go-lucky school teacher in a village. His normal life takes a twist when he falls in love with his colleague, a good-looking English girl. When they call him anti-national, he struggles to convince them at any cost.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 25 November 2022

Padavettu

Padavettu is a Malayalam political thriller written and directed by Liju Krishna. The movie stars Nivin Pauly, Aditi Balan, and Shammi Thilakan in the lead roles. Padavettu revolves around a lonely man with no cause in his life. When a local political party head cheats on him and his family, the enraged protagonist decides to revolt by turning into a saviour for the oppressed people in his village.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 25 November 2022

Meet Cute

Directed by Deepthi Ganta, Meet Cute is an upcoming Telugu anthology film starring Satyaraj, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bolamma, and others in key roles. The movie captures the love stories, struggles, rebounds, and realisations of people from different walks of life. How they navigate past all of this and find solace forms the crux of Meet Cute. The movie is produced by Natural Star Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema and is directly releasing on OTT.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 25 November 2022

Last Film Show

Chello Show or Last Film Show is a Gujarati coming-of-age drama film directed by Pan Nalin. This critically acclaimed movie was recently announced as India’s official entry to the 2023 Oscars. Set in Chalala, a village in Saurashtra, the plot follows a 9-year-old boy who develops immeasurable love for filmmaking after spending an entire summer watching movies from a projection booth. The movie features Bhavin Rabari in the main role and Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 25 November 2022

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

Directed by Lisa Bryant and Maiken Baird, this is an upcoming crime documentary film based on a real-life story. The film encapsulates narrations by survivors of a sex-trafficking racket headed by Ghislaine Maxwell, a predatory woman disguised as a socialite. How she victimised several women and minted money out of it is shown in this movie.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 25 November 2022

The Noel Diary

The Noel Diary is an upcoming American rom-com film directed by Carles Shyer and starring Justin Hartley, Barret Doss, Bonnie Bedelia, and others in key roles. A popular author visits home for Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, where he finds a diary. What does it hold? How is it related to his past? What does the future have for Jake Turner? The Noel Diary is based on a book of the same name by Richard Paul Evans.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 November 2022

The Swimmers

Based on a true incident, The Swimmers is an upcoming biographical drama directed by Sally El Hosaini and starring Nathalie Issa and Manal Issa in the lead roles. Two sisters, Yusra Madrini and Sara Madrini, are stranded midsea on a small boat with a group of panic-stricken refugees. How they put their swimming prowess to save their lives forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 November 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

For a change, the saviours of the world take a break from their hectic schedules of breaking bones and bashing villains. When the Guardians decide to make Christmas better for Peter Quill, who just lost the love of his life, Gamora, they venture to the streets on Earth to find him the best present. But soon, they realise that it’s a person that will lift his spirits and not a thing. Who is this person?

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 25 November 2022

Let us know which one of these movies releasing this week of November on OTTs are you waiting for the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.