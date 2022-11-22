Quality over quantity is always the mantra of any industry. You might have been noticing not many movies have been making theatre releases, especially post-COVID-19. Only selected movies have the capacity to garner an audience to the theatres that are investing in releases, while the rest opt for OTT releases. This last weekend of November seems to be a case of selective movies at the theatres. From Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya to Allari Naresh’s Itlu Maredumilli Prajanikam, here are the movies that are releasing at the theatres this weekend of November.

Here is a list of movies that are worth watching at the theatres this last weekend of November 2022.

#1 Hindi

The Hindi Film Industry, famously called Bollywood, is eagerly looking for a box office hit after a continuous failure of recent releases. Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a horror comedy releasing at the theatres this weekend of November. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will play the lead roles, while Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee will play essential characters. With a captivating storyline of a man who turns into a shape-changing werewolf, we have to wait and watch how the audience will react.

Other movies like Bal Naren and Kora Kagazz are releasing at the theatres this weekend of November in Hindi.

#2 Telugu

The much-awaited movie starring Allari Naresh, Intlu Maredumilli Prajanikam, is finally heading to a theatre release this weekend of November 2022. The movie, which stunned viewers with its trailer, was postponed several times. Nevertheless, the actor who has been actively promoting the movie promises drama and comedy in this investigative story. The cast of the movie also includes Anandhi, Vennela Kishore, and Chammak Chandra in prominent roles.

#3 Tamil

Agent Kannayiram, starring Santhanam in the lead role, is an upcoming Tamil detective comedy thriller directed by Manoj Beedha. The movie is releasing at the theatres this weekend of November 2022. For a fun, entertaining watch, consider watching this remake of the Telugu movie Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya. The story revolves around a self-proclaimed private detective who stumbles across a case of dead bodies piled up in his native village. Watch the movie to see how this unassuming detective solves the case.

Pattathu Arasan is another interesting Tamil movie releasing this weekend at the theatres you can consider watching.

#4 Malayalam

Four Malayalam movies releasing this weekend at the theatres are worth watching. Gila Island is a techno-thriller directed by Manu Krishna and stars Indrans and Kailash in lead roles. The story’s plot revolves around a group of young people who misuse social media and commit murder. Watch the movie to experience its mystery. Padachone Ingalu Katholi, Shefeekkinte Santhosham and 4 years are the other three Malayalam movies you can watch at the theatre this weekend of November.

