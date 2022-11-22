After facing a backlash with his last release, Godfather, Chiranjeevi announces the release of the first single ‘Boss Party’ of his upcoming movie Waltair Veerayya. Making a comeback in commercial cinema, fans eagerly await its release for Sankranti 2023.

The Mega Star was recently honoured as the ‘Indian Film Personality of the Year 2022’ by the International Film Festival India in Goa. The top actor in the Telugu Film Industry has acted in over 150 movies and has produced many. Eminent people from across the world widely appreciated his contribution to Indian cinema. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also congratulated Chiranjeevi on his achievement.

The actor will soon be seen in a new avatar in Waltair Veerayya, directed by Bobby and produced by Mytri Movie Makers. The banner took to Twitter to announce the release of the first single of Waltair veerayya, Boss Party, on 23 November 2022 at 4:05 pm. A promo stating the same showcases the veteran actor in a mass look. The song is composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad and has a peppy tune.

The movie’s first look, which was released a while ago, showcases Chiranjeevi in a mass look donning a lungi. Excitement among fans took over the internet as the Mega Star returns to commercial cinema after a long gap.

