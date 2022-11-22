Marking the month of Margasira, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) announced a one-day bus tour from Visakhapatnam to the Pancha Vaishnava Kshetrams. It will commence on 26 November 2022 from the Dwaraka Bus Station at 9 pm and end on 27 November. This bus tour will be available in Super Luxury and Ultra Deluxe classes. The tour on the Super Luxury bus costs Rs 1,700, while the Ultra Deluxe costs Rs 1,650.

The APSRTC Pancha Vaishnava Kshetram bus tour from Visakhapatnam will cover the Dwaraka Tirumala, aka Chinna Tirupathi, in Eluru, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Antarvedi, Appannapalli Bala Balaji Temple and Jagan Mohini Temple in Ryali, and Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple in Annavaram.

For more details regarding the Pancha Vaishnava Kshetram bus tour from, contact the APSRTC at +91 7382921450, +91 9959225594, or +91 9959225602. Visit www.apstrconline.in for ticket bookings.

