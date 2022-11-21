Entering week 12 with a lot of anticipation, excitement and competition, the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is also inching towards its finale. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna for the third consecutive time, this biggest Telugu reality show has become every household’s everyday dose of entertainment.

After a heated eleventh week, on Sunday, Nagarjuna announced Marina had been evicted from the house. She left the house on an emotional note and bid farewell to the show. With a lot of anticipation on who the top 5 contestants will be, the tension is now high. It is expected that Shrihan, Adi Reddy, Rohit, Faima and Revanth are expected to make it to the Grand Finale.

Revanth has been appointed as the new captain of the house and therefore will be saved from elimination this week. Though no official announcement has been made, the Grand Finale is expected to be telecast on 17 and 18 December, 2022. Top celebrities are expected to grace the show and make it a huge event.

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is aired on Star Maa and Disney+Hotsdaily day. As the show clinches towards its end, let us know in the comments below who is your favourite contestant.

