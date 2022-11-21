Exploring and learning new languages is best done through the movies. With one of India’s best scripts and directions, The Malayalam Film Industry has paved the way for many. If you want to learn a new language or enjoy some new content with meaningful stories, here are 5 new Malayalam movies on OTT platforms you can watch this week of November.

List of 5 new Malayalam movies on OTT platforms you can watch this week of November:

#1 Kumari

Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shine Tom Chacko, and Surabhi Lakshmi play the main characters in Nirmal Sahadev’s mythological fantasy drama Kumari, which was written and directed in Malayalam. The protagonist of the story is Kumari, a gullible young woman who marries and relocates to Kanhirangat, a remote region. She quickly learns about the inhabitants’ terrible plans to continue their ritual of human sacrifice.

OTT platform: Netflix

#2 Wonder Women

Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nadiya, and other leading ladies appear in the upcoming Indian movie Wonder Women directed by Anjali Menon. At a parenting class given by Nandita, five pregnant women cross paths. She refers to them all as superheroes for the adventure they are about to take. They learn more about themselves there and get to the bottom of their long-standing issues.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

#3 Rorschach

Rorschach, a Malayalam psychological action thriller directed by Nissam Basheer, stars and is produced by Mammootty. Rich NRI businessman Luke Antony and his family arrive in Kerala. Luke’s wife is murdered when they are travelling through a deep wilderness, leaving him to investigate her death. Sharafudheen, Jagadeesh, Grace Antony, and other actors play pivotal roles in the film.

OTT platform: Disney+Hotstar

#4 Varaal

A political drama directed by Kannan stars Prakash Raj, Anoop Menon, Priyanka Nair and Madhuri Braganza in prominent roles. The movie tells the story of two political parties and their agendas to pull each other down. Watch how one gets the better of the other and who wins the looming general elections.

OTT Platform: SunNXT

#5 Padma

Written and directed by Anoop Menon, the cast of the movie includes National Awardee Surabhi Lakshmi in the lead role. The movie follows a couple, a psychologist and his wife, who’s differences get the better of them and their relationship. Padmaja, the wife, gets attracted to another man and the narrative of the story changes; watch the mesmerising performance of Surabhi Lakshmi in this family Malayalam drama.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

