Got a weekend full of nothing to do? Don’t worry! The OTT releases this week are plenty, and will put drama, romance, crime, and more right at your fingertips. What with a rainy few days coming up in the weather predictions, these movies and web series will surely keep you cosy and stimulated indoors.

1. Trying Season 4

The much-awaited season 4 of Trying skips six years into the future of Nikki and Jason, a couple who have so far been trying for a child. In this future, the couple has succeeded in adopting a child, but conflict arises as it is seen that their teenage daughter yearns to get closer and build a deep connection with her birth mother, serving as a test of the couple’s parenting skills.



Released on: 4 May 2024

Streaming on: Apple TV

2. The Kardashians Season 5

The Kardashians Season 5, continues delving into the life of the members of the infamous Kardashian-Jenner family. The series mainly focuses on their professional and personal lives. Complexities arise as the members try to balance their billion-dollar business, sister dynamics, and intimate sides of fun and joy.

This season promises piping-hot drama as Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie navigate their lives in and outside the spotlight.



Released on: 23 May 2024

Streaming on: Disney+hotstar

3. My Oni Girl

If you have a place in your heart for animated movies, My Oni Girl will secure it. Hiragi, a high school boy who finds it very hard to make friends, comes across Tsumugi, an Oni (a demon in Japanese), who is in search of her mother in the human world. Soon after this meeting, the boy’s mundane life takes a turn. Their unlikely friendship leads them on a mysterious journey. Tune in and follow the pair through the summer snow!

Released on: 24 May 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

4. Wanted Man

Travis Johanson, an ageing detective, goes to Mexico to extradite and escort a woman who witnessed a cartel shooting that resulted in several DEA agents’ deaths. As he digs deeper, Johanson discovers that the attack was executed by American forces, leading him to question who he should trust. The cast includes Kelsey Grammer, Michael Pare and Roger Cross.

Released on: 24 May

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

5. The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys, a documentary, pays homage to the iconic band’s journey, tracing it right from their humble beginnings. Exploring the band’s influence on mainstream music, the documentary delves into their creation of the recognizable California sound.

Released on: 24 May 2024

Streaming on: Disney+hotstar

6. Jurassic World – Chaos Theory

Half a dozen years following the incidents of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the narrative continues in the forthcoming animated series, Chaos Theory. The saga revolves around the “Nublar Six” as they navigate life on the island amidst the chaos unleashed by wandering dinosaurs and a scheme that puts both humans and dinosaurs at risk. Following a disaster, the team regroups and sets out on a hazardous expedition to uncover the truth and protect both species from new threats.

Released on: 24 May

Streaming on: Netflix

7. Jamnapaar

This coming-of-age drama follows Shanky, a young man who learns to be proud of his roots in East Delhi while navigating the various complexities and insecurities that come with fitting into society in the South of the city.

Through the series, Shanky faces situations where he must choose between his ambition and his family. Ultimately, the narrative is intertwined with themes of family, friendship, and self-identity. The upcoming series features Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Raghu Ram, Srishti Rindani, and Ankita Saigal in pivotal roles.

Released on: 24 May

Streaming on: Amazon MiniTV

8. Prasanna Vandanam

Prasanna Vadanam is a riveting Telugu action-crime film, starring Suhas, Rashi Singh, and Payal Radhakrishna. The film’s intriguing storyline revolves around a man grappling with face blindness. Drama unfolds as he unwittingly becomes entangled in a complex murder investigation. Make sure to watch this gripping tale as you explore the new releases on OTT this week!

Released on: 24 May

Streaming on: Aha

9. Abar Rajneeti

Back for a second season, this Bengali political drama explores life in the politically volatile town of Rijpur. The series narrows in on the story of Rashi, the daughter of a party chief, Rathin Banerjee, who died in the last season, but makes a comeback in a puzzling turn of events in the new one. Abar Rajneeti features Kaushik Ganguly, Ditipriya Roy, Konineeca Banerjee, and Arjun Chakrabarty in prominent roles.

Released on: 24 May

Streaming on: HoiChoi

10. Crew

‘Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon is about three flight attendants who become part of a gold smuggling racket. The Rajesh A Krishnan directorial also features Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in supporting roles.

Released on: 24 May

Streaming on: Netflix

11. Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman makes a surprising alliance with his half-brother and Orm, the former king of Atlantis to keep the kingdom safe from Black Manta, who unleashes a malevolent force into the world through the mythic Black Trident. The film features renowned actors including Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, and Nicole Kidman, among others.

Released on: 24 May

Streaming on: JioCinema

12. Buying London

Join Daniel Daggers and his team as they expertly navigate London’s opulent real estate market, assisting clients in acquiring and selling extravagant homes. This binge-worthy reality show, featured among the latest OTT releases this week, provides a tantalizing glimpse into the ultra-luxurious lives of the uber-wealthy, residing in the heart of England’s capital.

Released on: 24 May

Streaming on: Netflix

13. Pauline

“Pauline” revolves around an 18-year-old girl who unexpectedly acquires supernatural abilities after a one-night stand with the devil’s son, resulting in an unplanned pregnancy – an extraordinary event sets the stage for a dramatic battle between forces of good and evil. A peculiar watch out of all new OTT releases this week – make sure to catch it!

Released on: 24 May

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

14. In Good Hands Season 2

A newly reunited father and son try to heal and move on from a tragedy involving a single mother, Melisa, who died of a terminal illness in the first part of the movie. Following this, the father-son duo try to create a new beginning for themselves, amidst grief, misunderstandings, and other challenges.

Released on: 24 May

Streaming on: Netflix

Let us know which of these new movie and TV show releases on OTT you will be binge-watching this weekend!

