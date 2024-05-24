The month of May has been abuzz with new releases, and everyone from fans of romance to thrillers has been happy with the latest lineup. Season 3 of Bridgerton stole hearts with the steamy and escalating romance between Colin and Penelope, despite only Part 1 being released. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has everyone obsessed with Gajagamini’s walk. What else? Here’s a roundup of all the popular shows on Netflix in May at this moment:

1. Queen of Tears

The K-drama depicts the crisis and rekindling of love between Hong Hae-in, a third-generation chaebol heiress of Queens Group, and Baek Hyun-woo, the son of farmers from Yongdu-ri, and their three years of marriage. If you are searching for any drama series on Netflix, this is a must-watch.

2. The Railway Men – The Untold Story Of Bhopal 1984

Based on a real-life tragedy, The Railway Men portrays the untold story of real-life railway workers who heroically risked their lives to rescue others during the deadly 1984 gas leak at the chemical company, nion Carbide India Limited’s plant, in Bhopal.

3. Bridgerton Season 3

Gentle readers, here’s presenting an entirely new season full of drama, gossip, and heart-fluttering romance in Bridgerton’s Season 3! Will Penelope’s long-time yearning for Colin give way to love? And will Colin, the next Bridgerton sibling, secure marriage despite his reputation of a Regency-era playboy? Watch and find out!

4. Baby Reindeer

Rooted in a compelling true story, Baby Reindeer follows Donny Dunn, a fictional representation of the Scottish comedian, Richard Gadd, and his warped relationship with a female stalker. By showing her one act of kindness, Donny changes both their lives forever. The series explores the impact the experience has on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deep, dark buried trauma.

5. Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal: Season 1

“Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal” is a limited series on Netflix that revolves around the infamous dating site, Ashley Madison, known for facilitating extramarital affairs. The plot thickens when a massive data breach at Ashley Madison exposes the personal details of millions of users, pushing their personal lives and marriages to the edge of disaster.

This three-part documentary series delves into the lives of several couples who were impacted by the Ashley Madison data leak.

6. Bodkin

A group of podcasters set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town. However, when they start to pull the strings, they find that suspense and drama lie in store, as the story is much bigger and stranger than they could have imagined.

7. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a period drama television series, created and directed by the iconic filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show depicts the lives of ‘tawaifs’ or courtesans in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj.

8. Mamla Legal Hai

Set against the backdrop of Patparganj District Court, this workplace comedy series brings to life the adventures of a band of lawyers who tackle unusual cases with a blend of humor and cleverness. Spanning eight episodes, the show offers an array of quirky cases that draw inspiration from real-life incidents. A memorable episode features a parrot being prosecuted for its offensive language, establishing the series’ unique brand of dark comedy that serves as a reality check and keeps the audience captivated.

Keeping with the times, these shows are the most popular on Netflix this week, and are bound to keep you glued to your screen. Make sure to tune in!