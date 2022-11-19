It’s time to get binge-watching! This weekend of November, you could sit back, relax, grab some popcorn and watch these 5 new movies on Amazon Prime Video. As they have all made their OTT debut recently, it’s a perfect choice. With exciting storylines, these 5 new movies on Amazon Prime Video are not to be missed. From Dhanush’s Naane Varuven to Harry Styles’ My Policeman, you can complete watching these movies by the dawn of Monday!

Here is a list of 5 new movies on Amazon Prime Video you can complete by the weekend.

#1 Naane Varun

Naane Varuven is a recent bilingual thriller directed by Selvaraghavan, starring Dhanush in the lead role. The movie features Dhanush in a dual role, and the music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Two twin brothers are separated at a very young age when the evil one turns rogue and kills people. Many years down the lane, when the good one settles down in his life, his life takes a turnabout forcing him to clash with his evil twin once more.

#2 Run Sweetheart Run

After what begins as a dinner with a client, a single mom finds herself hunted down by a monstrous and unstoppable assailant. This dark thriller is directed by Shana Feste and stars Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbek and Dayo Okeniyi in lead roles. A good choice for some spooky entertainment this weekend. Make sure to keep the lights off!

#3 Aa Ammayii Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali

Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, this Telugu romantic comedy stars Sudheer Babu and Kriti Shetty in lead roles. Comedians like Rahul Ramakrishna and Vennela Kishore also play essential roles in the movie. The story is of a successful filmmaker and the sister of a deceased actress. The two come together to honour the memory of those who are not with them. With nice comedy elements, the movie is worth a watch this weekend.

#4 Pathonpatham Noottandu

Set in the 19th century, the movie shows how the fierce warrior, prince Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicke, tackles the oppressions and takes up the challenge of standing against them. The Malayalam movie is directed by Vinayan and stars Siju Wilson, Kayadu Lohar, Renu Sounder and others in lead roles.

#5 My Policeman

A policeman in 1950s Britain falls in love with a schoolteacher on the Brighton coast. However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator, despite homosexuality being illegal. Watch the movie to see how complicated things can get! This Hollywood romantic drama is directed by Michael Grandage and stars Harry Styles, David Dawson, Emma Corrin and others in lead roles.

