After almost two years, Samantha made a grand comeback to Tollywood with the psychological thriller Yashoda. Though she made a special appearance in Pushpa and as one of the leads in a Tamil movie, the top actress was not seen in a mainstream role in Telugu films after Jaanu, which was released in 2020. Directed by the duo Hari-Harish, Yashoda was released on 11 November 2022. The movie boasts a talented cast of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and several others. It was also dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Read on to know more about Yashoda movie collections, OTT release date, and streaming platform.

The movie’s plot revolves around the titular character of a surrogate mother. When she is admitted to a care facility for pregnant women, she cannot fail but observe the eerie events around her. How she unravels this mystery risking her life forms the major chunk of Yashoda.

Released last week, the Samantha starrer managed to attract a decent number of footfalls on its opening weekend. Nevertheless, Yashoda garnered low collections that starkly contrast with the majorly positive reviews. As per box-office reports, the movie collected approximately Rs 11 crores (share), resulting in only a 50% recovery.

Moving forward, Yashoda has reportedly locked an OTT streaming platform and release date. The makers roped in the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for its post-theatrical run. The movie is believed to premiere digitally in mid-December.

