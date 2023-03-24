Das Ka Dhamki, the latest film by Vishwak Sen, has had a fantastic start as it has recovered 50% of its target on the first day of its release. The film’s collections on day one were impressive, with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 8.8 crores and a day one share collection of 3.95 crores. To celebrate the success of Das Ka Dhamki, Vishwak Sen and his team are embarking on a success tour in Vizag this evening.

The tour will commence at 7 pm at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, where the semi-finals of the CCL 2023 will be played. From there, the team will head to the Sangam-Sarat Theatre and visit the fans at 10 pm.

Das Ka Dhamki is a mass commercial entertainer with a gripping plot, and Vishwak Sen’s performance in a dual role, especially in the dissenting, has been highly praised by the audience. The fact that the film is expected to enter the profit zone by this weekend is a testament to its success.

The film’s success on the first day is a significant achievement, and it will undoubtedly help the film achieve its target this week itself. Vishwak Sen’s efforts have paid off once again, and with the positive response from the audience, Das Ka Dhamki is sure to make a mark in the Telugu film industry. The success tour of Das Ka Dhamki is a chance for fans and audiences in Vizag to celebrate the film’s win and interact with the team behind the film.

