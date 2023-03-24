The final stage of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 is underway in Visakhapatnam, and fans are excited to see their favourite stars and actors from four different regional film industries battle it out on the cricket field. The league commenced on 18 February 2023 and is set to conclude with the grand finale on 25 March 2023.

The league features four teams that have made it to the semi-finals – Karnataka Bulldozers, Telugu Warriors, Bhojpuri Dabbangs, and Mumbai Heroes. The teams have battled it out over 15 matches to secure a spot in the semis.

Below are the details about the semi-finals and final of CCL 2023 in Visakhapatnam.

Semi-Final 1: Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Mumbai Heroes Date and Time: 254 March 2023, Friday, 02:30 pm IST Venue: Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Semi-Final 2: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors Date and Time: 24 March 2023, Friday, 7:00 pm IST Venue: Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Grand Finale: Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2 Date and Time: 25 March 2023, Saturday, 7:00 pm IST Venue: Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

The Bhojpuri Dabbangs and the Mumbai Heroes will clash in the first semi-final on 24 March 2023, at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The Dabbangs have had an excellent campaign, winning all their matches and finishing second in the points table. The Mumbai Heroes have also been in good form, winning three out of their four games to secure a place in the semi-finals. The winner of this match will take on the winner of the second semi-final in the grand finale on 26 March 2023.

In the second semi-final, the Karnataka Bulldozers will take on the Telugu Warriors on 25 March 2023, at the Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The Bulldozers have been the league’s most dominant team, winning all their matches and finishing at the top of the table. On the other hand, the Telugu Warriors have won two out of their four games and finished third in the points table.

It will be interesting to see if the Warriors can cause an upset against the undefeated Bulldozers and secure a spot in the grand finale. The Bulldozers have been in excellent form throughout the league, with their batters and bowlers firing on all cylinders. The Warriors must play out of their skins to beat the Bulldozers and reach the final.

The grand finale of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 will take place on 26 March 2023, at the Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The winner of the first semi-final will take on the winner of the second semi-final in this highly anticipated clash.

The Celebrity Cricket League has been an excellent platform for film stars and actors to showcase their cricketing skills and entertain their fans. The league has provided a unique opportunity for cricket fans to watch their favourite stars play cricket and has also helped promote the sport in different regions of India. The league has been a massive success in the past and is expected to continue its growth in the future.

