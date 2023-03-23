The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is developing a new beach viewpoint at Jodugulapalem to attract more tourists. The famous viewpoint located on the curve between Tenneti Park and Visakha Valley School is not an uncommon name among Vizagites, especially the young population. With the G20-IWG Summit approaching and various officials from different countries visiting Visakhapatnam, the GVMC is expediting the new viewpoint project.

The viewpoint is being developed at a curve of Seethakonda, and a railing has been installed for safety measures. Additionally, seating arrangements, platforms, greenery, granite walls, and a vendors’ zone are being built to enhance visitors’ experiences. A selfie point is also being constructed with the caption ‘I love Vizag’ with two dolphins forming a heart symbol.

The GVMC is keen on developing this popular viewpoint to boost tourism in the region ahead of the G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) Summit. It is expected to become another popular tourist spot, providing visitors with breathtaking views of the beach and city.

