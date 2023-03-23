Close on the heels of the Global Investors Summit, the City of Destiny is getting decked up for the G20 Summit. Visakhapatnam is one among the cities selected to host the meet, the theme of which is ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’. The administration is leaving no stone unturned to make the three-day international conference a grand success, being held from 28 March 2023.

Beautification

The GVMC has taken up a series of measures to beautify Visakhapatnam to catch the eye of delegates who will come from different countries for the G20 Summit. The beautification works are nearing completion, according to the civic body officials. As a part of it, walls beside the thoroughfares and road dividers have been colourfully painted. Roads in the city, which were in a bad shape till recently, got a complete makeover.

Meanwhile, several programmes are lined up ahead of the summit. They include beach cleaning on 24 March, Art Contest on 25 March and Vizag Carnival on 26 March. Also, yoga classes are being organised at selected parks in the city.

CM coming

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Visakhapatnam on 28 March to take part in the G20 Summit. The CM will join the gala dinner being planned for the delegates coming from 40 countries.

