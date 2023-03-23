The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is going all guns blazing to engage the city crowds ahead of the prestigious G20 Summit. It is already known that the authorities have lit up the beach road stretching between RK Beach and Rushikonda as a part of the city’s beautification. As we inch closer to 28 and 29 March, the Visakhapatnam civic body is now gearing up to organise an entertaining kite festival and boat race on the RK Beach Road.

Being held by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, the kite festival will commence at 2 PM today, 23 March 2023, at the Viswapriya Function Hall parking area on RK Beach Road. The body tweeted, “Bring your own kite or simply sit back and enjoy the spectacle. Don’t miss out on this family-friendly event that’s sure to lift your spirits. See you there! Date: 23 March 2023. Time: 2 PM onwards. Venue: RK Beach, Viswapriya Parking Place.”

Tweeting about the boat race, GVMC excitedly shared that it would commence at 2 PM on Thursday. Skilled fishermen in Visakhapatnam and its surroundings will participate in this boat race happening between RK Beach and Sagar Nagar. “Join us as we watch the best teams battle it out in a thrilling competition that’s sure to get your heart racing!” said GVMC’s Twitter handle.

