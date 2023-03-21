On Monday, 20 March 2023, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, organised a G20 Summit sensitisation programme for police personnel, CISF, district administration and tourism stakeholders in Visakhapatnam. The aim of the workshop is to sensitise key stakeholders on various aspects of G20 and cross-cultural handling, especially in the upcoming summit.

The training covered the introduction of the G20 Summit, the importance of the summit and tourism in India, basic etiquette, cross-cultural handling unique to the G20 countries, personal grooming, cleanliness and hygiene. Basic life support techniques and safety briefings were also covered in the sessions conducted by IHM resource persons in Hyderabad.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth IPS was the chief guest for this programme. He emphasised the importance of the G20 Summit for Visakhapatnam, how it would enhance the city’s brand value, and position it as the MICE tourism (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions tourism) hub of the country. He stressed the importance of coordination between line departments for the summit and the need for more policing to make it a success.

Bhavna Saxena IPS, Joint Secretary, G20 Secretariat, addressed the virtual meeting and gave a detailed presentation on various aspects of the G20 summit and its importance for India. She also highlighted various security briefings for summit management, the workflow of G20 meetings, passes for delegates, zoning of venue, security of invited delegates and more. The program aims to facilitate and enable cordial interaction with domestic and foreign delegates and understand the necessary cross-cultural aspects, contingency management, protocol handling, and post-COVID-19 protocols. The training helped officials to appreciate the importance of the summit and to demonstrate hospitality, ultimately contributing to positive host-guest relations and destination image.

The programme started with the opening speech of Shankar Reddy, Assistant Director of India Tourism. More than 220 people participated, including AP Tourism Regional Director Srinivas, AP Hotels Association Vice President AV Pawan Karthik, airport handling staff, CISF, police officials and personnel, tourism stakeholders, the district administration of Visakhapatnam corporation and tourism department officials, and Andhra Pradesh government officials.

