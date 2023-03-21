MP GVL Narasimha Rao has observed that there is no visible progress on the very essential Vizag Metro Rail Project. On being questioned by the Rajya Sabha member regarding the project, Hardeep Puri, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, replied that there is no pending proposal from the government of Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Minister added that the GOI had already requested the AP Government to resubmit a proposal in accordance with the revised Metro Rail Policy of 2017. However, the State Government of Andhra Pradesh has not submitted any such proposal to date, according to minister Puri.

In the year 2018, the AP government stated that they intended to build a light rail project under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and asked for aid from the central government in procuring funds from external sources. A request was made to the Korean EXIM Bank. However, the bank was unable to fund the project at the time.

Following this, the state government was asked whether their request for a loan could be posed to other agencies, but the central government received no response in this regard.

GVL Narasimha Rao also added that the government of Andhra Pradesh needs to draw up new proposals for the construction of the Vizag Metro Rail Project and request central government support instead of falsely accusing them of passivity.

