On Saturday, 18 March 2023, the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) submitted a Rs 240 crore budget proposal for constructing a new terminal building at the Visakhapatnam International Airport. The proposal was sent to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Head Office, as part of the successive five-year development plan.

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana chaired the meeting and included Airport Director K Srinivasa Rao, who expressed his concerns regarding the operations at the airport. In addition to the proposal for a new terminal at the Visakhapatnam Airport, four parking bays have also been included in the submission.

AAC members stated that the lack of personnel and BCAS approval has resulted in a significant decline in their outgoing air cargo operations over the past three months. The operations previously covered 150 tonnes of cargo, which has now been terminated. However, they managed to carry out minimal operations with the government’s approval for three months. The members urged the MP to corporate with the concerned Ministry to solve the matter.

Concerning Indigo, they requested to initiate flights to Dubai and also ask their network director for parking their flights at night at the airport. The Airport Director addressed the poor quality of food provided at the food courts and instructed them to improve it, or else it would result in contract termination. Renovation of washrooms at the airport has been initiated and is expected to complete within 6 months. Additionally, the taxi track construction by the Indian Navy will supposedly wrap up in two or three years. Subsequently, these improvements including the new terminal might increase commercial flight slots.

