Khambala Cheruvu bird species: 114 recorded near Vizag

On December 21, 64 new bird species were spotted in the Khambala Cheruvu area. A team of bird watchers, led by ornithologists, has made some remarkable discoveries about the city’s ecological biodiversity, which is often overlooked, as they spotted over 114 different species around the Vizag airport and Khambala Cheruvu wetlands. These findings have important implications for local conservation efforts, providing crucial data that can guide policy changes to better protect these areas and safeguard the diverse bird species that inhabit them.

Vivek Rathod, a member of Wildlife Conservation through Research and Education, set up a 1.1km stretch of wetlands under the shadow of runways and terminals with his team, where they spotted over 50 species in a single day. All sightings occurred in the vicinity of the airport and Khambala Cheruvu, a city lake.

The research shed light on the city’s urban biodiversity. They logged their sighting through eBird India, where they found a diverse range of species including Red-chrested Pochards (21), Fulvuous, Lesser whistling ducks, cotton pygmy geese, Gadwalls, Indian spot billed ducks, Black winged stilts, red wattled lapwings, oriental darters, Black Kites, Shikras, Grey headed lapwings, Barn Swallows, bulbuls, kingfishers, and purple rumped sunbirds.

