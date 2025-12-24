Light Dark
    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam6 hours ago

    ACB Raids in Vizag: Action Against Sub-Registrar Office Staff

    The ACB sleuths conducted simultaneous raids on the residences of the staff members of the sub-registrar’s office, located near Jagadamba Centre in Vizag, on 23 December, according to the latest news.

    The raids were a follow-up to the cases registered against the staff on 5 and 6 December.

    The raids were conducted on the residences of joint sub-registrar S Mohana Rao and two other employees.

    Similarly, simultaneous raids were conducted on the residences of the Bhogapuram joint sub-registrar, P Ramakrishna and five others.

    Cases were registered against them during a surprise check on the office on 5 and 6 December.

    The ACB, in a press note dated 23 December, appealed to the public to dial 1064 or 9440440057 regarding corruption in government offices.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

