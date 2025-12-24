Baahubali: The Epic OTT release: Stream the combined movie HERE!

Bahubali: The Epic, the combined version of the blockbusters Bahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali: The Conclusion, is all set for OTT release on 25 December, coinciding with Christmas.
Director Rajamouli, who delivered the blockbuster ten years ago, reedited and trimmed them to a single epic using the latest technology.
Starring Prabhas and Rana, the combined version was released in theatres on October 31, 2025.
Bahubali: The Epic will be available to stream on OTT platforms Netflix and JioHostar in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languagaes.
This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu