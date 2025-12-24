Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: Bahubali: The Epic all set for OTT release

    1
    • 01

      Bahubali: The Epic all set for OTT release

    Light Dark

    Bahubali: The Epic all set for OTT release

    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam6 hours ago

    Baahubali: The Epic OTT release: Stream the combined movie HERE!

    Bahubali: The Epic, the combined version of the blockbusters Bahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali: The Conclusion, is all set for OTT release on 25 December, coinciding with Christmas.

    Director Rajamouli, who delivered the blockbuster ten years ago, reedited and trimmed them to a single epic using the latest technology.

    Starring Prabhas and Rana, the combined version was released in theatres on October 31, 2025.

    Bahubali: The Epic will be available to stream on OTT platforms Netflix and JioHostar in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languagaes.

    Also read: ‘SARAS’; drawing crowds

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

    Leave a reply

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...