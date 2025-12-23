This Week OTT Releases: New Movies & Series to Watch

With the holidays just around the corner, it is essential to have entertainment on hand. There are many new OTT releases this week, including well-known flicks like Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2, a slice-of-life movie titled Middle Class, an intriguing documentary Cover-Up featuring investigative journalist Herish, and more. Here are some more new films and series that you should add to your watchlist!

Top new OTT releases this week on Netflix, JioHotstar, and Zee 5!

1. I DOL I

Maeng Se-na is one of the best criminal lawyers in the country. She is also an avid fangirl of a music boy band. Her life takes an interesting turn when her favourite idol, Do Ra-ik, becomes a murder suspect, and she decides to defend him.

On Netflix

Streaming now

2. Sicily Express

Two friends are working in Milan, away from their homes in Sicily. While working, the friends discover a mysterious portal in a dumpster that instantly transports them back to their families.

On Netflix

Streaming now

3. King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch season 3

This American reality television series revolving around a leading auction house is back with a new season! Ken Goldin and his team are the main characters of the show, as they offer a glimpse into what happens behind the curtains at an auction house.

On Netflix

Streaming from: Dec 24th

4. Made in Korea

This Korean drama revolves around a man who craves power and a prosecutor determined to thwart the other’s ambitions. Starring Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Ji-an, and Woo Do-hwan, this K-drama should be on your watchlist for it’s thrilling plotline!

On JioHotstar

Streaming from: Dec 24th

5. Ronkini Bhavan

After marriage, a young bride enters her in-laws’ house with hopes of having a nice life with her husband and relatives in the future. However, a chilling legacy comes to the surface surrounding the mythical Goddess Ronkini, who is the main deity of the household.

On Zee 5

Streaming from: Dec 25th

6. Cashero

Everyone has dreamt of gaining supernatural powers. But what if using the power comes with a twist? This is what happens to San-woong, an ordinary civil servant who gains supernatural powers, but money is deducted from his bank account whenever he uses them.

On Netflix

Streaming from: Dec 26th

With these new OTT releases this week, make sure entertainment is constant during the holidays. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favourite snacks, snuggle on your bed, and start watching these flicks now!

