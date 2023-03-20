A tense situation prevailed in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday, following a clash between the MLAs of the YSRCP and TDP, where both groups went to the extent of involving in a physical brawl. The trouble started when the TDP MLAs insisted on a discussion on GO 1 issued by the state government, regarding curbs on road rallies and public meetings, a couple of months ago.

It led to a war of words between D Balaveeranjaneya Swamy and Sudhakar Babu and the two MLAs reportedly jostled each other. To bring order in the House, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam adjourned it. As normalcy was not restored ever after the House met again, the Speaker suspended the TDP members for a day.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar Babu alleged that Swamy tried to attack the Speaker and YSRCP MLAs including him. Unable to digest the defeat in the MLC graduate constituencies election, the YSRCP started indulging in attacks, opposition leader Nara Chandra Babu Naidu alleged.

