Visakhapatnam city has been cloudy for the past two days with intermittent drizzle, experiencing heavy rain in the early hours of Sunday bringing down further the mercury levels ahead of the India vs Australia ODI match.

The rain, according to a report from IMD, is likely to continue as a trough runs from north interior Tamil Nadu to Konkan over Rayalaseema and Telangana. The Disaster Management Agency cautioned the agriculture labour and daily wage earners in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram, Alluri, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna district not to take shelter under the trees thunderstorms are likely in the areas under the influence of the trough.

Meanwhile, a youth was struck dead by lightning at Yellavaram village in the Anakapalle district on Saturday evening. According to reports, the youth identified as Satish was rearing cattle when the incident occurred.

Threat to one-dayer

The rain casts a shadow on Sunday’s India vs Australia ODI match in Visakhapatnam. The cricket lovers in the city, who have been awaiting it eagerly, fear that rain may play a spoilsport.

