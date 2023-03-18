The Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Ch Srikanth IPS, issued traffic guidelines and restrictions for the public on the occasion of the India vs Australia ODI match. The match is scheduled to take place at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on 19 March 2023.

Owing to the heavy vehicular inflow during the India vs Australia ODI match, the Visakhapatnam Police have issued the following traffic guidelines and restrictions.

1) General motorists who are not attending the match are advised to take alternative routes to reach their destinations

2) Buses and other commercial vehicles coming to Visakhapatnam City from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram should turn left at Marikavalasa and reach Thimmapuram via Jurong Junction, turn right onto Beach Road and pass through Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar, Jodugullapalem.

3) Cars, two-wheelers, and autos coming from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram direction should turn left at Midhilapuri Colony, and connect to NH16 via MVV City and Law College Road. Vehicles travelling towards Rushikonda must divert towards Panorama Hills to connect to the beach road.

4) Buses and commercial vehicles going towards Anandapuram, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam should turn left at Hanumanthuwaka and take the Arilova road and turn right at Adavivaram to reach Anandapuram.

5) Cars, two-wheelers, and autos heading towards Anandapuram, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam should turn left at Hanumanthuwaka and take the Arilova road and turn right at Adavivaram to reach Anandapuram. Vehicles towards Rushikonda must turn right at Visakha Valley junction.

Instructions for heavy vehicles

1) No heavy vehicles will be allowed towards the stadium from 6 AM to 12 AM, on 19 March 2023

2) Vehicles going towards Vizianagaram and Srikakulam from Anakapalli, should pass through Sabbavaram, Pendurthi and Anandapuram instead of entering the city.

3) Vehicles going towards Anakapalli from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram should go towards Anakapalli via Anandapuram, Pendurthi and Sabbavaram instead of entering the city.

4) All heavy vehicles leaving Visakhapatnam city and heading towards Vizianagaram and Srikakulam should go towards Anakapalli and travel via Sabbavaram, Pendurthi and Anandapuram.

5) All the heavy vehicles entering Visakhapatnam city from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram should reach Visakhapatnam city via Anakapalli, Sabbavaram, and Pendurthi.

Instructions for motorists attending the match

1) VVIP, VIP motorists coming to the stadium from Visakhapatnam city must travel via NH 16 and reach A ground, B ground, and V Convention ground, according to their respective passes.

2) Ticket holders coming to the stadium from the Visakhapatnam side should travel on NH 16, turn left at the old age junction at the stadium and park at Sanketika Vidya Parishad Engineering College grounds. Counters to convert online tickets into original tickets will be set up on the college ground.

3) Those coming from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anandapuram, Gambhiram, Boyapalem, and Kommadi direction should turn right at the Car Shed junction and reach the Sanketika Engineering College parking ground. One can also instead take a left turn from Car Shed Junction, come through Midhilapuri Colony and park at MVV City Double Road, Polishetty Venugopala Rao Grounds.

4) Those coming from Visakhapatnam city or Bheemili via beach road to the stadium should come via IT SEZ and join MVV city double road and park.

5) RTC special buses coming from Visakhapatnam city should only take the Beach Road via IT SEZ and park on Law College Road.

6) RTC special buses coming from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram reach Law College Road via Marikavalasa, Thimmapuram, and IT SEZ

Additional guidelines

▪️ Spectators attending the match should park their vehicles only in their designated parking areas. They are also instructed to enter the stadium only through the designated gates with their tickets.

▪️ Barricades have been arranged around the stadium with full security, to prevent any disturbance

▪️ ACP cadre officials will be stationed at important points

▪️ Three layers of security will be arranged around the stadium

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.