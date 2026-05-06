Visakhapatnam traffic police issue 2,586 e-challans in safety drive

Visakhapatnam City Traffic Police has issued 2,586 e-challans during a special enforcement drive on May 3 to curb violations and improve road safety.

The officials have stated that the increase in the number of vehicles has led to frequent violations and accidents. Additional personnel have been deployed at key junctions in the city to monitor and book offenders under the Motor Vehicles Act.

A total of 1,268 cases were booked against riders without a helmet, 211 cases for pillion riders, and 109 cases involved in triple riding. The officials have booked 300 cases, and 29 motorists were booked for using mobile phones while riding.

For those driving without a valid license, 7 cases were booked, and 6 were against minors driving vehicles. Vehicles parked in the wrong places totalled 73 cases, and 55 vehicles were towed. The number of cases booked for driving under the influence of alcohol and 486 cases were filed for other violations. In total, 61 vehicles were seized.

Working alongside the Regional Transport Office, Visakhapatnam traffic police pulled over 10 private and RTC buses to check whether they met basic safety standards — a routine but important step toward making the roads safer for everyone on them. Authorities also made clear they won’t be looking the other way when it comes to dangerous habits like bike racing, reckless driving, and the use of modified silencers, warning that stricter action is on the way.

Also read: Gazette notification issued on Vizag rail zone

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