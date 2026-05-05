South Coast Railway to Go Operational from June 1

The new rail zone, South Coast Railway (SCoR), with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam, is set to become operational from June 1, 2026, with the centre approving its creation by issuing a gazette notification.

The zone, 18th in the country, will consist of Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal divisions.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who recently had a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Visakhapatnam, requested him to ensure operations of the zone from June 1.

Chandrababu Naidu also requested the Railway Minister to make administrative changes by merging additional sections with the newly formed South Coast Railway Zone.

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