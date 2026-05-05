VMRDA Chairman Urges Tech Adoption in Engineering Works

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal has suggested to the staff to adopt modern technology for enhanced quality and also to save time in the execution of engineering works.

Holding a review meeting on the engineering works along with Commissioner N Tej Bharat, the VMRDA Chairman said the engineering staff should be more innovative and dedicated.

Tej Bharat said that revenue has improved after introducing the ticketing app for visiting tourist spots maintained by VMRDA. He underlined the need for giving it more publicity.

The meeting also discussed the construction of the Anti-Drug Park proposed on the Central Park premises.

Superintending Engineer Madhusudhan Rao, DFO Sirisha, Executive Engineers Durga Prasad, Ramaraju, Sudhir, and JCP Singh, Deputy Executive Engineers and others participated in the meeting.

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