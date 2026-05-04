BJP sweeps West Bengal, TMC suffers massive defeat in elections

Upsetting the apple cart of the TMC, its arch rival BJP is all set form the government for the first time in West Bengal.

Maintaining a clear and comfortable lead since morning, the party already won 38 seats and is leading in over 170 constituencies out of 294 seats in the State. The TMC is limited to the double-digit figure winning only 13 and leading in 70 seats. The magic figure to form government is 148.

Jubilant over the outcome, the BJP has already fixed the muhurtam for swearing-in ceremony (May 9).

In Visakhapatnam, BJP leaders and activists took out a rally on beach road in the evening celebrating the party’s victory in West Bengal and Aasam.

In Tamil Nadu, the TVK is likely to fall short of a couple of seat for getting an absolute majority. By evening, the party won 39 seats and is leading in 70 out of 234 seats, while the magic figure is 118.

Chief Minister Stalin lost the election by 9,000 votes. TVK chief Vijay won both seats he contested.

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