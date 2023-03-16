With ODI cricket returning to Vizag after almost four years, the upcoming India vs Australia match has gripped the fans with fervourous excitement. Starting with the prestigious Global Investors Summit, the City of Destiny has been abuzz all March. The days leading to the month’s end are expected to be busier with the G20 Summit and its exciting line-up of events. But, a piece of unsettling news about an unexpected rainfall is worrying the city’s cricket fans.

The weather reports suggest that Vizag will witness rains between 17 and 20 March 2023, and Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, Sai Praneeth, has confirmed the same. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the weather expert said, “Rainfall for a few days is a common occurrence this time of the year owing to the seasonal transition.” He clarified that the winter-to-summer seasonal shift causes rain every year and might be a similar case this year.

Previously, he reported that parts of coastal AP, including Vizanagaram, Eluru, and Srikakulam, will witness light rainfall on 16 March 2023. However, Praneeth stated that there are high chances of rain on the day of the India vs Australia ODI match in Vizag and is not a guaranteed outcome. Whether the rain would partially interrupt the match proceedings, thereby resulting in a reduction of overs, or cause a washout of the ODI will only be known on 19 March.

The only washout at the Visakhapatnam was reported in September 2012, when an India vs New Zealand T20 match had to be abandoned even before the toss.

