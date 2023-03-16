Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Thursday presented the state budget for the year 2023-24 with a deficit of Rs 22,316 crore in the Assembly. According to the Minister, top priority was given to welfare schemes while making allocations.

The total outlay was put at Rs 2,79,279 crore, which includes revenue expenditure of Rs 2,28,540 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 31,061 crore. Education and health sectors were accorded priority in the Andhra Pradesh budget 2023-24. A sum of Rs 11,589 crore for agriculture, and Rs 1,212 crore for agricultural mechanisation were allocated. The Minister allocated Rs 500 crore for interest-free loans to farmers and Rs 4,020 crore for YSR Rythu Bharosa.

The other allocations include Rs 1,166 crore for skill development, Rs 6,500 crore for Amma Vodi, and Rs 2,841 crore for Jagananna Vidya Dievena. A sum of Rs 1,600 crore for YSR-PM Insurance Yojna was allocated. Moreover, Rs 54,228 crore was allocated for Direct Benefit Transfer schemes. The Finance Minister also allocated Rs 4,887 crore for the welfare of Kapus and Rs 4,203 crore for the welfare of minorities.

TDP members suspended

The Telugu Desam MLAs were suspended for disruption of the House during the presentation of the budget.

