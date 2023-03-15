On Tuesday, 14 March 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth and GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu held a meeting at the AU Convention Hall to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming G20 Summit. District Collector, A Mallikarjuna IAS, stated that representatives from 40 G20 member countries would arrive in the city on 27 March for the conference.

He stated that the delegates would be warmly welcomed at the Visakhapatnam International Airport in traditional Andhra style. Elaborate traffic measures would be in effect to avoid public inconvenience, said the collector.

The G20 Summit proceedings will commence with a panel discussion on 28 March. A gala dinner along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will follow the panel meeting. Day two of the summit will include yoga and meditation sessions in the morning and panel discussions. Earlier, the GVMC Commissioner mentioned that the summit delegates would be taken on a tour of major developmental projects in the city. This tour, scheduled on 30 March, will include visits to the floating solar power project, a waste-to-energy recycling plant, and a 24/7 drinking water project.

Post the summit, the civic body commissioner, city planning officials, and others will participate in a workshop on 31 March 2023. Speaking about the security arrangements in the city during the G20 Summit, the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner stated that 2,350 personnel would be utilised. Further, he added that cops would be stationed on the routes used by the delegates to reach their accommodations and at major locations they would be visiting.

P Raja Babu informed the media that the beautification works, costing 100 crores, would be wrapped up by 22 March. Road repairs, sapling plantation, beach development, and other works are under process across the city.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.