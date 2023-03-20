GVMC Commissioner, P Raja Babu IAS, has guided officials to wrap up the ongoing beautification in Visakhapatnam works at the earliest, in view of the upcoming G20 Summit. On Saturday, 18 March 2023, the civic body commissioner visited Sheela Nagar near the airport, NAD Junction, Marripalem, Murali Nagar, Thatichetlapalem, Telugu Talli Flyover, and other locations as a part of his field visit.

P Raja Babu expressed that the beautification works are progressing at a quick pace and several foreign delegates will be visiting during the G20 Summit in Visakhapatnam. Furthermore, authorities were ordered to clear unwanted cable wires on the main roads. Unapproved advertisement boards and barricades are also to be removed.

Adding to the list of modifications, the commissioner had directed the officials to replace signboards with new ones, facelift bus shelters, and maintain the green cover along the roads. The Marripalem 24×7 water supply project will be explained and presented to the G20 delegates from 40 member countries via PowerPoint Presentation. Considering this, the area around the Madhavadhara Reservoir is to be beautified.

Additional Commissioner Dr V Sanyasi Rao, DD (Horticulture) M Damodara Rao, Zonal Commissioners RGV Krishna, DCP Sanjay, Superintending Engineer K Venugopala Rao, Executive Engineers, AMOHs, ACPs, and other GVMC officials took part in the visit.

