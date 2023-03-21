The ‘Poshan Abhiyan Scheme’ is quite beneficial in overcoming vitamin deficiency, anaemia, and being underweight, according to women and child welfare regional joint director G Chinmayi Devi.

Presiding over an awareness meeting for women sarpanches in the city on Monday on the implementation of the scheme, the officer said the focus should be on the importance of nutritious food for adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers. The scheme was aimed at overcoming vitamin deficiency, anaemia and being underweight among them, she said.

The official also stressed the importance of community involvement in the implementation of the Poshan Abhiyan scheme. ICDS project director Venkateswari and others took part in the programme in which women sarpanches from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam participated.

