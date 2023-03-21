The issue of special category status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh is a closed chapter, said Union Minister of State Nityananda Roy. He was replying to YSRCP MPs Srikrishnadevarayalu and Balasouri when they raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Union Minister reiterated that there was no chance of according to special category status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh. He further said that a special package was announced for the State instead of special category status.

The decision was taken in tune with the recommendations of the 14th finance commission after the bifurcation. Roy further said the Centre paid the interest on loans taken by the State Government between 2015 and 2018 for the implementation of welfare schemes.

It was only in the last month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it clear in Bhubaneswar that the Centre would not consider the demands for special category status for any state. It may be mentioned here that Odisha and Bihar have also been pushing for special category status.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.