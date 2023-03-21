A week of jam-packed entertainment lies ahead as OTT platforms are fully prepared, to release exciting new web series. With this list of entertaining content, the month of March is anticipated to end on a good note. So look forward to these web series, as they will not let you have a dull moment in the upcoming time. To add up to the experience, the first-ever Telugu sitcom show is also on its way to OTT. So without further ado, read through to find out what web series releasing on OTT this week of March. Have a fun-filled binge marathon!

Here is a list of the web series releasing on OTT this week of March.

Hunter- Tootega Nahi, Todega

ACP Vikram is set on finding a missing woman in the ominous streets of Mumbai’s underworld. This rugged mission leads to a back-and-forth between his past and future. Featuring the veteran actor Suniel Shetty in the lead role, this series also stars Esha Deol, Chahat Tewani, Rahul Dev, and others. Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra directed this series.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 22 March 2023

Tu Zakhm Hai- Season 2

A dark love story blooms between a captive Kavya Grewal and her captor Viraj Trehan, a crime lord. Gashmeer Mahajani and Donal Bisht star in plot-centric roles. Shashwat Rai and Vishwas Sharma wrote this Hindi crime romantic series.

OTT platform: MX Player

Release date: 23 March 2023

The Night Agent

Peter Sutherland is a bottom-level FBI agent, who works in the basement of the White House. His job requires him to attend to a phone that never rings. However, one day that changes with a mysterious call, putting everything around him in danger. Directed by Seth Gordon, this crime drama stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 March 2023

Invisible City

Eric is caught in a battle between the human world and a mythological world while searching for his daughter. However, as he reawakens from the sacred waters, he unveils his true nature. Based on Brazilian folklore, this mind-bending series features Marco Pigossi, Alessandra Negrini, Jessica Córes, and others in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 March 2023

We Lost Our Human

An interactive comedy adventure that follows the hilarious misadventures of two indoor pets, a cat named Pud and a dog named Ham who wake up to find that all humans have seemingly disappeared from Earth, leading to hilarious encounters and challenges.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 March 2023

Lefto Righto

An upcoming comedy-drama series that promises to take audiences on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. This first-ever Telugu sitcom show is written and directed by Kurrapati Venugopal.

OTT platform: ETV Win

Release date: 22 March 2023

Waco: American Apocalypse

During the early 1990s, in the USA, a mentally deprived man starts a cult that preaches extremely dangerous religious ideologies. Eventually, the cult ends up in a 51-day shootout with American Federal Agents because of their dangerous and extreme beliefs.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 March 2023

Who Were We Running From?

A woman with a painful past life, like a fugitive with her daughter, is always on the move and sees everyone as a potential threat. This Tirkish drama series features Melisa Sözen, Eylül Tumbar, Musa Uzunlar, and others in significant leading roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 March 2023

Succession- Season 4

The Logan family is known for controlling the world’s most extensive media and entertainment company. However, their world changes when their father steps down from the company. Created by Jesse Armstrong, this drama stars Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 26 March 2023

Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield

Detective Maik is dragged back to his hometown when a gruesome murder takes place. He finds himself in a grave position as he starts unleashing his past traumas while investigating. Notable actors like Mišel Matičević, Odine Johne, Marc Hosemann, Ella Lee, and others feature in this German crime thriller series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 March 2023

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing this week on OTT you are watching first.