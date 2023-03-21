Famed worldwide to be a tourist paradise, the beauty of Goa and the places it boasts go beyond words. Every year thousands of tourists arrive in Goa to witness its serenity through places like Anjuna Beach, Fort Aguada, Dudhsagar Waterfalls, and many more. However, there is more to Goa than these famous places. In this list, we bring to you some such places in the state that often go unexplored by tourists. These secluded places in Goa are perfect to spend some quality time in the calming lap of nature. Read through to find out what the secluded places to explore in Goa are.

Here is a list of the secluded places to explore in Goa.

Harvalem Waterfalls

Located in northern Goa are these cascading waterfalls that are a feast for the senses. Shrouded in a picturesque backdrop of exalted sky, dense greenery, and enormous rocks, the water soar down majestically. One thing that elevates the entire experience here is the alluring sounds of water crashing against the rocks. The Government of Goa has established a recreational centre close to the waterfalls, letting the visitors have a good time in the laps of nature.

Sao Jacinto Island

Sao Jacinto or St. Jacinto Island is one of the most tranquil and secluded islands in Goa. The island gets this distinguished feature from its rich historical past, dating back to 1927. To spend a summer day in solitude, this island serves to be the right destination. St Hyacinth Church and the Portuguese lighthouse are two famous tourist hotspots this serene island accommodates.

Netravali Bubbling Lake

Natively called Budbudi Tal or Budbudi Tali, this artificial lake was built 300-400 years back. A layer of sand on the bottom of the lake creates bubbles that rise to the top surface, giving it a unique feature. This one-of-a-kind lake is a part of the Gopinath Temple. An experience at this pristine place will leave one with unforgettable memories. The temple lake also boasts Tiger Fishes, which are used for pedicures.

Chorla Ghat

If one wishes to have a tranquil time shrouded in the best of nature, then Chorla Ghat is the way to go. Located on the border of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, these are a part of the Western Ghats. This breathtaking part of nature is renowned for road trips and biking. One gets to witness a perfect harmony of mountains, water bodies, and lush greenery at the Chorla Ghat.

Butterfly Beach

Another charming place in Goa, that often goes unexplored is Butterfly Beach. Take an early morning trip to this beach to witness the glory of nature to the fullest. The beach gets its name from its butterfly-shaped valley. Turquoise blue waters, golden sands, and lush foliage are a few things one can witness at this location. It is also a hotspot for some exotic species of butterflies. The unravelled beauty of this beach makes it among the secluded places to explore in Goa.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.