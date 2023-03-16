The Malayalam Cinema Industry has been excelling in the art of films and has raised to its deserved fame in the past few years. They explore many genres, among which rom-com and thrillers are widely famous. The unique plot lines, compelling acting, and realistic depiction of characters make these thrilling films a hit among the masses. With that being said, we compiled a list of some of the best recent Malayalam thriller movies on OTT. So read through and indulge yourselves in some spine-chilling thrillers.

Here is a list of the recent Malayalam thriller movies on OTT.

Iratta

An investigation is launched to find the culprit behind a police officer’s murder. However, chilling connections with the victim’s twin soon come to light. Written and directed by Rohit M.G. Krishnan, this Malayalam thriller movie stars Joju George, Anjali, Srikant Murali, Arya Salim, and others in plot-centric roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Teacher

A physical education teacher leads a completely normal life. Little does she know, that it is about to turn into a living hell when a scandalous video involving her goes viral on the internet. How she fights alone against this, forms the crux of this thriller. Starring Amala Paul, Hakkim Shah, Chemban Vinod Jose, and others in key roles, The Teacher is directed by Vivek.

OTT platform: Netflix

Kooman

A strict police officer shifts into a small town near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. He soon starts experiencing abnormal events, that connect the lives of the people from the police station. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this film features famed actors Asif Ali, Hannah Reji Koshy, Jaffer Idukki, and others in leading roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jana Gana Mana

A college professor’s ruthless murder triggers turmoil among the students. At the same time, a cop investigates the tragedy and a lawyer desperately seeks justice. Featuring famed actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vincy Aloshious, and others in prime roles, this crime thriller is directed by Dijo Jose Antony.

OTT platform: Netflix

Pada

Set in 1996, four tribal men forcefully barge into a collector’s office and hold him hostage, to fight against a bill that abuses their rights. Written and directed by Kamal K.M., this period thriller stars Arjun Radhakrishnan, Kani Kusruti, Joju George, Vinayakan, and others in crucial roles and a cameo by Mammootty.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rorschach

Luke Anthony is a man with a dark past. He is set on a mission to seek out the person, who has deeply wronged him and duly return the favour. Featuring the famed actor Mammootty in a prime role, this film also stars Grace Antony, Asif Ali, Priyamvada Krishnan, and others. Rorschach is a neo-noir thriller film directed by Nissam Basheer.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

