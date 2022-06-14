On Monday, 13 June 2022, a committee has been formed at the Visakhapatnam District Collectorate to reprimand police officers involved in the mistreatment of the public. As per the directives of the Supreme Court of India, a total of four offices have been opened up across the state for the same. Retired District Court Judge A Vara Prasad Rao has been appointed as the chairman of this committee named the District Police Complaints Authority (DPCA).

K Ranga Raju (retd police officer), P Rajinikanth Rao (retd revenue officer), and Jagan Mohan Rao (Indian Red Cross Society District Vice-Chairman) are the other members of the committee. The victims of mistreatment by police can raise a complaint with this body, disregarding the officer’s cadre or rank, within a year of the incident, informed the chairman. Upon collecting the victims’ statements and required documents, a detailed investigation will be carried out by the committee members.

The primary focus of the committee is aimed at punishing police officers who exploit their power and abuse the public in any harmful way. Located at the Visakhapatnam District Collectorate, the District Police Complaints Authority office will be open to the public from 10:30 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday.

