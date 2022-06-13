On the occasion of the IND vs SA T20 cricket match in Vizag, the traffic police will be setting up traffic diversions across the city. These traffic restrictions will come into play an hour before the start of the match and will be enforced till 12 am tomorrow. All the heavy vehicles travelling between Anakapalli and Vizianagaram via Visakhapatnam will take a diversion at Pendurthi and must take the Anandapuram route. The same route will be followed by the heavy vehicles travelling to Anakapalli from Vizianagaram between 2 pm and 12 am.

Similarly, all vehicles from Visakhapatnam to Vizianagaram will be diverted towards the Anandapuram route via NAD Junction. Also, vehicles travelling towards Vizianagaram from the city will be diverted towards the Anandapuram route at the Hanumanthuwaka Junction.

RTC buses and other private vehicles from the city will be diverted onto the beach road at the Visakha Valley Junction on NH-16, one hour before the start and completion of the match. Only the public with match tickets and residents of the areas on the route between Visakha Valley Junction and the stadium via Yendada will be allowed past the diversion. Similarly, vehicles will be diverted towards the beach road near Marikavalasa Junction via Jurong Junction.

The traffic diversion on the National Highway will be lifted only an hour after the completion of the match. Additionally, special buses will be arranged for ticket holders of the match.

The special RTC buses from Vizianagaram will take a diversion at the Marikavalasa Junction towards the Midhilapuri Colony 100 ft road to reach the stadium. Also, the buses from the Maddilapalem will drop off the public near the stadium and halt on Law College Road, where the public can board the buses post the completion of the match. The special buses travelling towards Vizianagaram will reach the Marikavalasa Junction through the beach road via Panorama Hills Junction.

