Ahead of the T20 match in Vizag, the Indian (IND) and South African (SA) cricketers are scheduled to land in the city at 5:15 pm in a special flight, according to the sources. The players will then reach the Radisson Blu Resort near Rushikonda in specially arranged buses from the Vizag International Airport. Heavy crowds, including fans and media. are expected both at the airport as well as at the resort to take a look at their favourite cricketers. Later this evening, the players of both teams will head out for a practice session at the Dr YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in PM Palem.

As a part of the security measures for the match tomorrow, 1,487 policemen will be deployed in and around the cricket stadium. Officials from both law and order (991), and traffic (496) departments will ensure a smooth flow of vehicles before and after the match.

Also, a total of 11 areas around the stadium have been allotted for 2-wheeler and 4-wheeler parking. While the Vizag Conventions parking lot has been allotted for VIPs and VVIPs, the Sanketika College ground and other areas have been allotted for others.

The public is not allowed to carry any food items or water bottles into the stadium. It is already known that plastics have been banned during the match and water points with paper cups will be arranged at all the stands.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates about the IND vs SA T20 match.