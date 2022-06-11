This morning, the Cordelia cruise ship, which flagged off from Vizag two days ago, reached Chennai after a series of controversial events. The ship was denied entry into Pondicherry Port yesterday morning and halt to halt midsea at 4 am. Stating the availability of other state alcohol and gambling activities on the ship as the reasons for the denial, the Lieutenant Governor of Pondicherry, Tamilasai, strictly instructed the port authorities not to permit the cruise.

After halting midsea for over 24 hours, awaiting permissions, the ship headed towards the port of Chennai. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, an official of Cordelia Cruises informed that the ship reached Chennai as per the schedule at 8 am today. She added that, unlike the news that is making rounds on the media, the passengers on the cruise did not face any hassles. Though the ship skipped the one-day halt at Pondicherry, the cruise authorities stuck to the schedule and ensured an on-time arrival at Chennai.

It is already known that the cruise authorities attempted a halt at Cuddalore, a port near Pondicherry. But due to the protests by Tamil Nadu political parties, the ship could not dock at Cuddalore either. The Cordelia cruise ship has scheduled trips from Vizag till September.

