Yet another entertaining weekend this month, Vizagites are you ready? Vizag in recent times has picked on different kinds of entertainment and we for sure have been loving it. From top exhibitions to drag shows to stand-up comedies, this city has been welcoming. If you are looking for events happening in Vizag this weekend, you have come to the right place. Here are a few interesting things to do in Vizag this weekend.

Below is the list of things to do in Vizag this weekend.

#1 Dig into a lavish Breakfast Buffet

The one and the only perfect way to start off a Sunday is a lavish breakfast buffet to keep you energised for the whole day. The best part, Vizag is home to the best star hotels, and each one of them offers competitive menus. Just head to any one of them and enjoy good food with a great view of the Bay of Bengal.

#2 Dance to Answer @ The Gateway Hotel

A techno DJ night is happening this Saturday at the Gateway Hotel. Featuring the band Answer, the evening is going to be lit with some house and techno music. The perfect Saturday evening plan for you to groove to their beats with your friends.

#3 Take a cycle ride to Bheemili

One of the most scenic routes in Vizag, the road sits right beside the ocean. Gather a group of friends and get on an expedition like never before. A sport loved by the locals, cycling could be your way to escape reality for a day. On the other hand, you could also explore the beautiful sites at Bheemili, the former port of the Dutch and British. The ride is approximately 27km from VMRDA Park in Vizag.

#4 Attend the National Tribal Dance Festival

Happening at the AU Convention Centre on the RK Beach Road, the interesting event will feature 30 dance forms from 14 states. It is being organised by the Tribal Cultural Research & Training Mission Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The event is being supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. The event which was flagged off on 10 June will end on 12 June 2022.

#5 Boat ride at Kondakarla Ava

It is absolutely not true that there is nothing much to do in Vizag. This coastal city has many adventures to explore and enjoy. One such adventure lesser-known among tourists is the beautiful boat ride at Kondakarla Ava. Choose to visit the freshwater lake in the early hours of the evening for a scenic boat ride. This place also has a bird sanctuary along with many other adventure sports to try. The perfect option for a fun family outing this weekend.

The things to do in Vizag list can go on, but what will you be doing this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.